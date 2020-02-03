Joburg restaurant and Cape Town make world’s most Instagrammable travel spots list

Travel blog Big 7 Travel has revealed the most Instagrammable places in the world for 2020 and Cape Town has made the list among places you’ll want to capture and share pictures with your loved ones.

The final list destinations were compiled from a scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from the audience, and votes cast by the blog’s global editorial team.

Sydney maintained its first spot, with Cairo, Egypt, sitting in 50th place.

Santorini in Greece came 31st, while our very own Cape Town took 15th place.

These are the top 10 most Instagrammable destinations in 2020:

1. Sydney, Australia

2. Hong Kong

3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4. New York City, New York, USA

5. Singapore

6. Tokyo, Japan

7. Lisbon, Portugal

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. London, England

10. Jaipur, India

The same blog also published a list of the most Instagrammable restaurants in the world and one of our own represented at number 25.

“Workshop 55 in Johannesburg might as well be a studio as it offers photo-hungry visitors numerous different spaces to use as unique backdrops. The main bar area is retro and chic. However, 55 is modelled after a decadent 1930’s Miami glamour vibe with a whimsical touch. From the pink Christian Lacroix wallpaper to a parrot, you’ll find plenty of inspiration for photos here,” said the blog.

These are the top 10 most Instagrammable restaurants in the world, according to their survey:

1. Present Company – Houston, Texas, USA

2. Sempre – Moscow, Russia

3. Niño Gordo – Buenos Aires, Argentina

4. Tattu – Manchester, England

5. Under – Båly, Norway

6. The Grounds of Alexandria – Sydney, Australia

7. Mandrake Miami – Miami, Florida, USA

8. The Grotto – Krabi, Thailand

9. Sketch – London, England

10. Bananas – Barcelona, Spain

