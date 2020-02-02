 
 
The Garden Route is a true South African beauty

Brendan Seery
Picture: Brendan Seery

What you won’t like about Knysna is the traffic.

It’s around 120 steps from the car park down to Knysna’s Noetzie Beach – and that’s not counting the couple of hundred metres you walk to get to the steps. It’s fine on the way down but coming back feels like summiting Everest. What makes it even more tiring is that you must take all you need with you. And that includes umbrellas and fold-up chairs (we trusted beach towels alone and, trust me, it’s not that comfortable), as well as camera, picnic bag and books. Noetzie may be an area of outstanding natural beauty … but that is always...
