Burnout is a reality for many South Africans. Working in spaces where you can take a break is a myth, especially if you are required to work over the festive season. When the feeling of being overwhelmed kicks in, it’s time to take a break.

Let’s get real, things are tough, social media posts about exotic destinations and colourful holidays are a fable. So, what is real? Currently, a trip to anywhere in the country is going for a steal. Now is the time to travel. Last week a friend called me in excitement to tell me she managed to book a trip to Durban for just under R500. A proper bargain! Now is the time to take that holiday because this is probably the only time of the year where budget isn’t an issue. It’s off-peak! My favourite time of the year.

But this also means flying and not driving because as much as you get to see the sights on a road trip, it can be very expensive when driving far. It also doesn’t benefit your health to drive long distances if you’re feeling physically fragile. If you’re travelling in January or February, you’ll be saving so much it won’t dent your pocket.

I’ve never hidden the fact that I don’t enjoy Cape T because of the strong tinge of racism one feels there. But it would be an injustice of me not to admit that it is honestly one of the most beautiful places in the world. A trip to the fair Cape during the holidays is quite exorbitant. At this time of the year, it’s ideal. As I was checking Cape Town flights this week, they currently sit at around R1,300, which is almost half the amount you’d pay during the holidays.

Hotels rates are also lower. Beaches are less crowded, malls aren’t busy and because everyone is either at work or focusing on enrolling for studies, it’s the perfect time to do a large amount of sightseeing. It’s the ideal time to attend many sought-after events such as the Queen’s Plate and Sun Met, armed with the knowledge that the price drop will allow for enough time to plan and book accordingly.

The steal of this current period is that Durban flights are going from as little as R780 on local carriers, which is generally unfathomable. A friend enjoyed this rate so much he took two trips to Durban in the past month. I must say this inspired some travel envy. Durban in all forms is always ideal because of its non-temperamental weather, which mostly stays warm, even when it’s raining. The much warmer Indian Ocean and all the marvellous types of cuisine to be had. Of course, let’s not forget that Durbanites are very friendly and welcoming.

The friendly city, Port Elizabeth, is another underestimated and spectacular destination. As South Africans, we need to promote PE as a must-see tourist area. This week flight ticket prices were 3% lower and starting at around R998.

Many will ask where I got these prices because they’ve done a similar search and struggled. My two top carriers currently for best local prices are FlySafair and Mango airlines. Having flown both I can attest to the fact they offer very good service for the price. The staff are friendly and always willing to assist. They will even go so far as waiting with special passengers who need to wait for an Uber. This is in case a pensioner, pregnant or sick passenger needs special help boarding and getting off their flight. They will also collect your baggage for you while you wait. Yes, you have to buy your food but that’s R200 compared to the R1,500 you might have to add on another more expensive airline. You decide.

