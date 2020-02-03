2020 travel trends and destinations for the Insta-traveller

The empty-nester

Finally able to go on holiday without booking inter-leading rooms, the empty-nester is saying goodbye to family fun and looking for adventure!

What does 2020 hold in store? Couples looking for a vibrant, cultural experience will love Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, New Orleans or Barcelona. Or consider an adventure hike (never possible when accompanied by small children), like those in Armenia or Jordan. The world is now your oyster!

The family special

Still a few years short of qualifying as an empty-nester, the family traveller is looking for great family deals and non-stop entertainment. Googling kids club options and children’s menus? You are very much a family traveller.

What does 2020 hold in store? Mauritius remains a firm favourite for South African families. Brimming with family-friendly resorts such as Beachcomber, Club Med and the like, and blessed with calm seas and beautiful beaches, Mauritius is quite possibly the most relaxing holiday you’ll ever have. There is also lots to do on the island, so even the most energetic, adventure-loving family member will be kept entertained.

The cheap and cheerful traveller

Happy to check-in to the local backpackers, campsite or self-catering cottage, the cheap and cheerful traveller is more concerned with gathering interesting travel stories and experiencing new adventures than staying in the lap of luxury. For South Africans seeking a rand-friendly destination, Poland, Portugal, India, Sri Lanka, Bali, Turkey or Morocco are all great options.

What does 2020 hold in store? Why not keep it local? A South African road trip is a fantastic way to fall in love with your country once again. Explore back roads and small, local tourist spots and attractions. It’s a wonderful way to give back, have fun and celebrate all the good things in life.

The Insta-traveller

Are you inspired by beautiful Instagram posts? Do you rate locations and destinations in terms of their ‘Insta-worthiness’? Chances are you’re an Insta-traveller.

What does 2020 hold in store? Flight Centre have just released their Wow List of 50 must-have travel experiences for 2020 – all amazing, inspiring and oh so Insta-worthy

The water baby

Water babies are happiest swimming in the ocean, exploring waterways or floating down a river. If you have booked a diving or snorkelling expedition, water-skiing or wakeboarding, or even a deep-sea fishing adventure in the last 12 months, you may well be a water baby.

What does 2020 hold in store? South African water babies eager to book a cruise in 2020 are in luck.

View this post on Instagram The beginning of a new journey! #MSCmusica #MSC #ShipLife A post shared by Victor Luciano (@victor_lguimaraes) on Jan 28, 2020 at 11:46am PST



The bucket list traveller

The bucket list traveller loves creating a list of ‘must-see’ destinations or ‘must-do’ experiences. If you hope to travel across the States in a camper van, or run the Great Wall marathon, you may well be a bucket-list traveller.

The eco-warrior

Green travel, overtourism and carbon footprint continue to be the hottest buzzwords of travel as we head into 2020. The eco-warrior is focused on responsible, sustainable travel and is determined to tread lightly on our beautiful earth.

What does 2020 hold in store? Undertourism is becoming more and more popular, and travellers can play their part by opting for off-season travel, supporting sustainable tourism practices, and heading off the beaten track to discover hidden gems.

The tourist

Happily clutching their map and guide book, camera slung around their neck, the tourist loves to tick off iconic sights. Brimming with enthusiasm and endless energy, the tourist is out and about during peak season – bringing much-needed tourism revenue to destinations around the world.

