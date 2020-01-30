SAA announces decision to cancel low-demand flights

The South African Airways (SAA) has announced its decision to cancel more flights that are not in demand following its R3.5-billion business rescue from the Development Bank of Southern Africa this week.

“The purpose of the funding is to provide a bridge to facilitate the development and publication of the Business Rescue Plan by the Business Rescue Practitioners by the end of February for presentation to creditors shortly thereafter.”

It said it would now implement cost reduction measures to run an efficient airline, including the cancellation of onerous contracts and renegotiating of others into “commercially accepted terms”.

SAA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philip Saunders said: “In addition, flight demand has been scrutinised to ensure SAA is running efficient flights. To this end, SAA will therefore cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February.”

“We are committed to accommodating all affected customers on alternative flights, operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners. Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal.”

Travel agents have been notified of these operational changes.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.