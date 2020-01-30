Travel 30.1.2020 02:47 pm

SAA announces decision to cancel low-demand flights (full list)

Citizen reporter
South African Airways. Image: Shutterstock

SAA has announced its decision to cancel more flights that are not in demand following its R3.5 billion business rescue from the Development Bank of Southern Africa this week.

“The purpose of the funding is to provide a bridge to facilitate the development and publication of the Business Rescue Plan by the Business Rescue Practitioners by the end of February for presentation to creditors shortly thereafter.”

It said it would now implement cost reduction measures to run an efficient airline, including the cancellation of onerous contracts and renegotiating of others into “commercially accepted terms”.

SAA’s chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said: “In addition, flight demand has been scrutinised to ensure SAA is running efficient flights. To this end, SAA will therefore cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February.”

“We are committed to accommodating all affected customers on alternative flights, operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners. Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal.”

Travel agents have been notified of these operational changes.

Here are the flight cancellations:

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)

SA575                  Depart 1900      Arrive 2005       Dates: 01, 05, 06, 08, 13 February

SA575                  Depart 1830      Arrive 1935       Dates: 07 February

SA527                  Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 21 February

 

Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA528                  Depart 0630      Arrive 0735       Dates: 02 , 06 , 07 , 09 , 14 , 21 February

SA580                  Depart 2005      Arrive 2110       Dates: 07  February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)

SA353                  Depart 1600      Arrive 1805       Dates: 03 , 04 , 11 ,  17 , 24 February

SA313                  Depart 0850      Arrive 1055       Dates: 04 , 11 , 25 February

SA303                  Depart 0530      Arrive 0735       Dates: 05 , 13 , 17 , 26 February

 

Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA366                  Depart 1850      Arrive 2045       Dates: 03 , 04 , 11 , 17 , 24 February

SA326                  Depart 1135      Arrive 1330       Dates: 04 , 11 , 25 February

SA316                  Depart 0820      Arrive 1015       Dates: 05 , 13 , 17 , 26 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS)

SA477                  Depart 1855      Arrive 2020       Dates: 05 , 06 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

 

East London (ELS) – Johannesburg (JNB)  

SA472                  Depart 0630      Arrive 0755       Dates: 06 , 07 , 13 , 20 , 27 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Livingstone (LVI)

SA048                  Depart 1040      Arrive 1220       Dates: 01 , 05 , 08 , 10 , 11 , 15 , 18 , 19 , 26 ,  27  February

 

Livingstone (LVI) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA049                  Depart 1300      Arrive 1440       Dates: 01 , 05 , 08 , 10 , 11 , 15 , 18 , 19 , 26 ,  27  February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Kinshasa (FIH)

SA050                  Depart 1010      Arrive 1255       Dates: 03 February

 

Kinshasa (FIH) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA051                  Depart 1345      Arrive 1830       Dates: 03 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Dar Es Salaam (DAR)

SA188                  Depart 1335      Arrive 1755       Dates: 03 , 10 , 17 February

 

Dar Es Salaam (DAR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA189                  Depart 0600      Arrive 0830       Dates: 04 , 11 , 18 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Nairobi (NBO)

SA180                  Depart 1530      Arrive 2030       Dates: 01 , 08 , 22 February

 

Nairobi (NBO) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA181                  Depart 0835      Arrive 1140       Dates: 02 , 09 , 23 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Windhoek (WDH)

SA074                  Depart 0950      Arrive 1145       Dates: 06 February

SA076                  Depart 1430      Arrive 1625       Dates:  05 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

 

Windhoek (WDH) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA075                  Depart 1235      Arrive 1420       Dates: 06 February

SA077                  Depart 1715      Arrive 1900       Dates:  05 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

 

Johannesburg (JNB) – Accra (ACC) – Washington (IAD)

SA209                    Depart 1805      Arrive 2205/Depart 2320            Arrive 0600        Dates: 16 , 18 February

 

Washington (IAD) – Accra (ACC) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA210                    Depart 1740      Arrive 0835/Depart 0935            Arrive 1725        Dates: 17 ,  19 February

