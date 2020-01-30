SAA announces decision to cancel low-demand flights (full list)

SAA has announced its decision to cancel more flights that are not in demand following its R3.5 billion business rescue from the Development Bank of Southern Africa this week.

“The purpose of the funding is to provide a bridge to facilitate the development and publication of the Business Rescue Plan by the Business Rescue Practitioners by the end of February for presentation to creditors shortly thereafter.”

It said it would now implement cost reduction measures to run an efficient airline, including the cancellation of onerous contracts and renegotiating of others into “commercially accepted terms”.

SAA’s chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said: “In addition, flight demand has been scrutinised to ensure SAA is running efficient flights. To this end, SAA will therefore cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February.”

“We are committed to accommodating all affected customers on alternative flights, operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners. Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal.”

Travel agents have been notified of these operational changes.

Here are the flight cancellations:

Johannesburg (JNB) – Durban (DUR)

SA575 Depart 1900 Arrive 2005 Dates: 01, 05, 06, 08, 13 February

SA575 Depart 1830 Arrive 1935 Dates: 07 February

SA527 Depart 0630 Arrive 0735 Dates: 21 February

Durban (DUR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA528 Depart 0630 Arrive 0735 Dates: 02 , 06 , 07 , 09 , 14 , 21 February

SA580 Depart 2005 Arrive 2110 Dates: 07 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Cape Town (CPT)

SA353 Depart 1600 Arrive 1805 Dates: 03 , 04 , 11 , 17 , 24 February

SA313 Depart 0850 Arrive 1055 Dates: 04 , 11 , 25 February

SA303 Depart 0530 Arrive 0735 Dates: 05 , 13 , 17 , 26 February

Cape Town (CPT) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA366 Depart 1850 Arrive 2045 Dates: 03 , 04 , 11 , 17 , 24 February

SA326 Depart 1135 Arrive 1330 Dates: 04 , 11 , 25 February

SA316 Depart 0820 Arrive 1015 Dates: 05 , 13 , 17 , 26 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS)

SA477 Depart 1855 Arrive 2020 Dates: 05 , 06 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

East London (ELS) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA472 Depart 0630 Arrive 0755 Dates: 06 , 07 , 13 , 20 , 27 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Livingstone (LVI)

SA048 Depart 1040 Arrive 1220 Dates: 01 , 05 , 08 , 10 , 11 , 15 , 18 , 19 , 26 , 27 February

Livingstone (LVI) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA049 Depart 1300 Arrive 1440 Dates: 01 , 05 , 08 , 10 , 11 , 15 , 18 , 19 , 26 , 27 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Kinshasa (FIH)

SA050 Depart 1010 Arrive 1255 Dates: 03 February

Kinshasa (FIH) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA051 Depart 1345 Arrive 1830 Dates: 03 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Dar Es Salaam (DAR)

SA188 Depart 1335 Arrive 1755 Dates: 03 , 10 , 17 February

Dar Es Salaam (DAR) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA189 Depart 0600 Arrive 0830 Dates: 04 , 11 , 18 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Nairobi (NBO)

SA180 Depart 1530 Arrive 2030 Dates: 01 , 08 , 22 February

Nairobi (NBO) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA181 Depart 0835 Arrive 1140 Dates: 02 , 09 , 23 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Windhoek (WDH)

SA074 Depart 0950 Arrive 1145 Dates: 06 February

SA076 Depart 1430 Arrive 1625 Dates: 05 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

Windhoek (WDH) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA075 Depart 1235 Arrive 1420 Dates: 06 February

SA077 Depart 1715 Arrive 1900 Dates: 05 , 12 , 19 , 26 February

Johannesburg (JNB) – Accra (ACC) – Washington (IAD)

SA209 Depart 1805 Arrive 2205/Depart 2320 Arrive 0600 Dates: 16 , 18 February

Washington (IAD) – Accra (ACC) – Johannesburg (JNB)

SA210 Depart 1740 Arrive 0835/Depart 0935 Arrive 1725 Dates: 17 , 19 February

