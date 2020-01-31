2020 trends and destinations for the newbie traveller

2020’s hottest travel trends and destinations promise something for everyone.
- The seasoned traveller
An absolute pro. Someone who has been travelling for years, they’re in control, unflappable and a wealth of information. With stellar packing skills, a love for apps and gadgets and ‘inside knowledge’, they are great to have along on any trip. They may be short on blank pages in their passport, but their generosity in sharing travel tips knows no bounds.
What does 2020 hold in store? Head off the beaten track and visit places that you might not have considered before. A good example is Colombia,which is fast becoming one of South America’s hottest tourist destinations.
The newbie
The newbie is keen to explore the world, but still experiences some first-time jitters and may make a few rookie errors, like underestimating jetlag or forgetting to check passport requirements.
What does 2020 hold in store? Tried and tested travel destinations do not equal boring. First-time travellers can consider a cruise (a hassle-free way of exploring different ports and destinations), a guided holiday like Trafalgar’s new ‘Colours of Sicily’ itinerary – or check out Lonely Planet’s guide to great destinations offering soft landings for newbie travellers.
- The adventurer
Can’t possibly visit the same country twice? Constantly researching adventure marathons, jungle treks or once-in-a-lifetime experiences? Chances are you’re an adventurer.
What does 2020 hold in store? Forbes magazine recently listed Ethiopia, Jordan, Armenia, Iceland, Australia and Canada as top adventure destinations for 2020. All offer amazing outdoor activities that get the adrenaline pumping. So lace up your boots and dust off your backpack – adventure awaits.
- The planner
The planner loves planning their trip almost as much as the holiday itself. Research, reviews and specials are important to the planner, whose holidays are often a year in the making.
What does 2020 hold in store? For most South Africans, planning a holiday means budgeting and saving. Flight Centre’s innovative ‘Stokvel’ travel service is a great way for friends and family to save funds for that longed-for break – consider signing up in 2020 and reap the rewards at the end of the year.
- The fly-by-the-seat of your pants traveller
This spontaneous traveller appears to have unlimited leave available and is apparently (from what most of us can tell) unencumbered by children or work responsibilities. Little planning or preparation goes into a trip, and while the fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants traveller has great fun and excitement, they may have to borrow sunscreen.
- The solo traveller
Part seasoned pro, part adventurer, the solo traveller is happy to set off on their own. The solo traveller enjoys their own company and prefers to make plans which suit their wants, needs and travel expectations.
What does 2020 hold in store? According to Conde Nast Traveler, the top five destinations for solo female travellers are: Indonesia, USA, Spain, France and Japan. Alternatively, consider a guided holiday. Costsaver’s tours give solo travellers peace of mind by combining the ‘safety’ of a group with the freedom to explore on your own.
- The groupie
Constantly booking 12-sleeper cottages or sending links to travel specials on to friends and family, the groupie loves company. The complete opposite to the nomadic solo traveller, the groupie loves to share adventures with close friends and loved ones.
What does 2020 hold in store? Once again, Flight Centre’s Stokvel comes to the rescue. Much like a traditional stokvel, it’s essentially a group savings account which allows members to save towards a common goal – in this case, an unforgettable 2020 holiday. Grab your friends, decide on a destination and get saving today.
