PICS: Top 20 most Instagrammed national parks around the world

Outdoor furniture manufacturer Faraway Garden Furniture has published the list of the most Instagrammed national parks in the world and our very own Kruger National Park made the list, along with three other African parks – Victoria Falls, Kilimanjaro, and the Serengeti. Only two of the world’s natural wonders made the list – Victoria Falls and the Grand Canyon.
Located in the western Sierra Nevada of Central California, Yosemite National Park is the most popular park on Instagram with more than four million hashtags.
“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday.” ― A.A. Milne From rivers and streams cutting canyons through rock, to the enormous glaciers that carved wide valleys out of granite, water has slowly been shaping Yosemite for millions of years. Yosemite includes over a thousand square miles of watershed for the Merced and Tuolumne Rivers, which in turn provide habitat for countless species and supply water to farms and humans in California’s rich Central Valley and beyond. Today, the science of hydrology seeks to understand how water gets here and how it interacts with the landscape, complex natural systems that are quickly shifting with the changing climate. Learn more about Yosemite’s fascinating hydrology: https://www.nps.gov/yose/learn/nature/hydrology.htm #Yosemite #NationalPark
Argentina’s Los Glaciares was the least popular with 30,531 hashtags.
While five out of the top 10 can be found in the USA, the UK ranked second with five parks in the top 10 list.
Galapagos is the priciest national park to visit in the top 10 at R1,500, though the results also noted that prices did not seem to affect the popularity, as only three of the top 10 were free.
These were the top 10 most Instagrammed national parks in the world:
