PICS: Top 20 most Instagrammed national parks around the world

Outdoor furniture manufacturer Faraway Garden Furniture has published the list of the most Instagrammed national parks in the world and our very own Kruger National Park made the list, along with three other African parks – Victoria Falls, Kilimanjaro, and the Serengeti. Only two of the world’s natural wonders made the list – Victoria Falls and the Grand Canyon.

Located in the western Sierra Nevada of Central California, Yosemite National Park is the most popular park on Instagram with more than four million hashtags.

Argentina’s Los Glaciares was the least popular with 30,531 hashtags.

While five out of the top 10 can be found in the USA, the UK ranked second with five parks in the top 10 list.

Galapagos is the priciest national park to visit in the top 10 at R1,500, though the results also noted that prices did not seem to affect the popularity, as only three of the top 10 were free.

These were the top 10 most Instagrammed national parks in the world:

1/10 Galapagos. Picture: Jess Kraft 2/10 Grand Canyon. Picture: Wisanu Boonrawd 3/10 Kilimanjaro. Picture: Volodymyr Burdiak 4/10 Kruger National Park. Picture: JMX images 5/10 Lake District. Picture: Daniel Kay 6/10 Los Glaciares. Picture: Henner Damke 7/10 New Forest. Picture: Chris Button 8/10 Victoria Falls. Picture: Dietmar temps 9/10 Yellowstone Lane. Picture: Erickson 10/10 Yosemite. Picture: Andrew S

