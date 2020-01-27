VIDEO: Mossel Bay opens longest over-ocean zipline in the world

Mossel Bay has opened the longest over-ocean zipline in the world. Officially opened on Saturday, the zipline will give daredevils a thrilling 1.2km ride at a speed of up to 80km/h and 90m above sea level.

Bookings can be made online or in person and you can expect to pay R450 per person.

Its availability is also weather-dependent and opens every day from 8am to 7pm.

“If we could control the weather, we would… however, our line is completely dependent on what the weather chooses to do. We will call you ahead of your booking in the case of a weather-based cancellation,” reads the explanation on the website.

There is a restriction on children younger than eight years old, people weighing more than 120kg.

Watch a video of the ride below:

