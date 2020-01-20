Should you go to Bali? SA travellers weigh in

South African travellers have taken to social media to share their experiences of popular tourist destination, Bali. The tourist destination is probably on the future travel list of many who wish to take Instagram snaps on the popular swing and its lovely beaches.

However, for traveller Mathebe Molise, Bali did not live up to the hype.

In a thread that has caused a stir on social media, Molise said she would not be going back to Bali.

She said: “When we asked the hotel what there is to do, options were quite limited. There was the day tour to do all the cliche things – swing, bird nest pics etc. Day tour started quite early. We were taken to a play then swing, waterfall nest etc. Swing was cool, but after 5 minutes I was ok. Went to a few factories and we were good. They also price for 1st world guests. Nothing blew us away.

“Friend wanted to go shopping. One mall which is a copy and paste of Sandton – the usual – wasn’t worth it. Local offering isn’t bomb and most stores sell fake goods. Don’t get how this happens but even malls have fake Ralph Lauren – this was very bizarre. Don’t go there to shop.”

Molise also criticised the overpriced alcohol, and lack of “authentic” Balinese party experiences.

“My recommendation is do Bali with other countries. Make it a stop – maybe do Bali, Thailand, Singapore. Or Bali-Dubai. You need four days there. Anything longer, you’ll become frustrated,” she said.

The thread prompted others to share their experiences, with some sharing opposing views, while others had a similar experience. The destination has been trending since.

According to some, Bali is best enjoyed by those who are willing to extra mile with their budget and have a list of planned activities beforehand.

Sibo Sibiya wrote: “I had a completely different experience. I loved Bali and found so many affordable things to do. The people are also so humble and friendly,” while LiveFullest12 said: “I did Bali & Singapore. In Bali, we went to nearby islands as well, Nusa Penida and Gili. I totally loved it n would go back again. Totally different experience I guess.”

Here’s what others had to say about their travel to Bali:

Whenever you go on a holiday one should have an itinerary that includes activities to be done daily. Don’t fly to a place and come up with a “to do list” after checking into the hotel. When in Bali i left my hotel at 6am daily and came back after 8pm, i feel i need to go back. https://t.co/FMGnvUy3Gj — Warrior of Light???????? (@Bokang_DT) January 20, 2020

I read that Bali thread and I’m going to say is that it’s evident you guys don’t know that certain places are meant for relaxation and tranquility. If you want a tourist destination, go to Europe. Thanks ???? — Keisha. (@Miss_Gallie) January 20, 2020

Why are you guys going to Bali for shopping malls ????. — cookingwithluyanda (@Luyanda_Maf) January 20, 2020

I’m probably gonna catch heat for this but imma say it anyway…………..guys, there’s more to the world than Thailand and Indonesia (Bali). Explore a bit more. The whole world has almost 200 countries, let’s explore a bit more than the same 5 or so hey. Just a thought — Flopo Ya Mampela II (@OwaFlopo) January 19, 2020

I had a completely different experience. I loved Bali and found so many affordable things to do. The people are also so humble and friendly. Here’s my friends’ itinerary which they planned out before going (they had an amazing time too) ????????. pic.twitter.com/WNBFNE6EPB — Sibo (@Sibo_Sibiya) January 20, 2020

Sorry you didn’t enjoy your time here. I’ve been living in Bali for six months and It doesn’t sound like you did a lot of research before coming. But I guess everyone travels differently https://t.co/PePNoodzdP — Lerato B (@leratolb_) January 20, 2020

Granted you expect to, but you know what to expect. Bali is not a shopping place. There are a million things to do in Bali that aren’t the typical tourist things – We knew about them. Again, had they done their research they would’ve known about it & prepared ???? But okay ????????‍♀️ — ZiziTheFoodie (@Zizipho_ZA) January 20, 2020

I have read y’alls threads about Bali! I been there and I’ll be going back in about 2 years. Loved it! That’s my take. #Bali — Mokone Finger (@mokonefinger) January 20, 2020

