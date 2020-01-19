 
 
Budget-friendly experiences in Paris

Amy Tara Koch © 2019 The New York Times Company
Budget-friendly experiences in Paris

Picture: iStock

Don a toque and take a half-day course at the prestigious Ritz Escoffier cooking school and then consume your creations ensemble with the chef and newfound friends.

Headed to Paris? Even if you don’t have the budget to book a room at one of the city’s sumptuous five-star hotels, you can still dip your toe into Parisian glitz and glamour by splurging on one of these on-property experiences. Dinner: V Restaurant at Hotel Vernet Seated in one of the leather banquettes beneath the stained-glass dome designed by Gustave Eiffel, it’s impossible not to have a pinch-me-I’m-in-Paris moment. With only 35 seats, V Restaurant is a paean to the talents of chef Richard Robe, a master of French gastronomy who coaxes intense flavour from seasonal products and delights...
