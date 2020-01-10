 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 10.1.2020 03:37 pm

How to travel sustainably: what to eat

Livia Albeck-Ripka c.2020 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
How to travel sustainably: what to eat

Picture: iStock

Bring along containers and fill them with nuts, fruit or snacks from street stalls instead of buying prepackaged goods that can contribute to landfills.

About one-quarter of all planet-warming greenhouse gases emitted each year are a result of what we eat, so thinking about what you eat while travelling is crucial if you want to leave a lighter footprint. While language and cultural barriers can make it harder to decipher exactly what is in your food and where it comes from, the change in diet can also present a great opportunity to try new foods and make different choices. Here are some tips to consider. Eating vegetarian or vegan  Whether at home or travelling, it’s a great way to make a sustainable and environmentally...
Related Stories
Record 2.3 million people visited Auschwitz in 2019 8.1.2020
What you should know about airplane food 6.1.2020
Hidden travel gems to visit in 2020 30.12.2019



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.