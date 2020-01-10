How to travel sustainably: what to eat

About one-quarter of all planet-warming greenhouse gases emitted each year are a result of what we eat, so thinking about what you eat while travelling is crucial if you want to leave a lighter footprint. While language and cultural barriers can make it harder to decipher exactly what is in your food and where it comes from, the change in diet can also present a great opportunity to try new foods and make different choices. Here are some tips to consider. Eating vegetarian or vegan Whether at home or travelling, it’s a great way to make a sustainable and environmentally...

About one-quarter of all planet-warming greenhouse gases emitted each year are a result of what we eat, so thinking about what you eat while travelling is crucial if you want to leave a lighter footprint.

While language and cultural barriers can make it harder to decipher exactly what is in your food and where it comes from, the change in diet can also present a great opportunity to try new foods and make different choices. Here are some tips to consider.

Eating vegetarian or vegan

Whether at home or travelling, it’s a great way to make a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice. Meat and dairy, particularly from cows, have an outsize impact on climate change, with livestock accounting for around 14.5 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases each year.

Packing snacks

Bring along containers and fill them with nuts, fruit or snacks from street stalls instead of buying prepackaged goods that can contribute to landfills.

Following the locals. Even if you don’t speak the language, you can often get a fantastic meal by simply watching what local people order: It’s more likely to be fresh and locally sourced.

Making sustainable choices

Avoid all-inclusive resorts that provide a Western-style all-you-can breakfast with a lot of waste and indulgence. Instead, seek out local dining experiences.

But sometimes, relaxing your rules

While you might prefer to eat a vegetarian or even vegan diet at home, consider bending the rules if it means supporting local farmers instead of big industry or non-local businesses.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.