5 top stress triggers for business travellers and how to overcome them

Experts have come up with a new term to describe the common anxiety that comes with business travel – permanxiety.

Coined in 2017 by global travel industry platform Skift, permanxiety refers to a permanent state of anxiety widely experienced across the world describes an almost collective sense of dread around anything from acts of terrorism, natural disasters, climate change, political uncertainty, financial concerns, crime and personal safety.

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) reports that flight delays, lost luggage, language barriers, technology failure (for example, being unable to set up devices or get connected) and personal safety (including accidents and injury) are just some of the concerns facing business travellers.

Oz Desai, GM of Corporate Traveller, has identified five of the top ‘stress triggers’ for corporate travellers – and helps with ways to overcome them.

Travel admin – and curveballs

More and more business travellers are turning to tech when making their travel bookings. Interestingly, however, while the majority of business travellers enjoy the ease and convenience of modern booking tools, a 2019 SAP Concur study found that a surprising number of business travellers are still going out of their way to get a direct human connection – with more than a quarter of business travellers (28%) indicating that they would rather rebook cancelled travel arrangements over the phone than online.

This is where reputable travel management companies (TMCs) help. Find one which offers hassle-free, online, end-to-end booking – with travel professionals who are in your corner to offer the best advice (and speedy, personal intervention) when things go wrong.

Airport anxiety

Airport anxiety is an unfortunate reality, with concerns about flight delays, lack of sleep, jet lag and fear of flying keeping many a traveller up at night.

And while it is hard to ease some of the ‘pain points’, for example, queues at customs and immigration, there are ways to ensure your airport experience is a lot more bearable. Chat to your TMC about airport lounge access (an ancillary service provided by many TMCs), which will allow you to pass the time in comfort.

Many airlines also offer priority boarding at a nominal fee, meaning you can board, find your seat and stow your carry-on bag quickly and easily. This might seem like an unnecessary expense, but even securing space for your hand luggage in the cabin close to your seat can ease a little airport anxiety.

Fear of the unknown

Often business travellers will arrive in a new city feeling a little unsure and out of place. Chat to your TMC about recommending safe and convenient accommodation (either close to the airport or central to your business meeting/conference needs), organising car hire or transfers – even arranging a meet and greet at the airport for added peace of mind.

Work Pressure

Meeting new people, jitters before difficult presentations or pressure around securing new business can all add to the stress of business travel. The SAP Concur study reveals that as many as 1 in 3 business travellers (33%) are most stressed after a business trip – saying that post-trip admin (including catching up on emails and filing expense reports) is the most stressful part of any trip.

Finding a travel management partner with convenient cost/expense management tools will go a long way to ease this stress, ensuring that travel expenses are reconciled and reimbursed quickly and easily and that employees are not left stressed and out of pocket.

Personal Safety

Safety remains top of mind for business travellers across the globe. Travellers are looking for maximum booking flexibility in their online tools, not only for convenience, but also so they can change their plans if they feel unsafe, unwell or uncomfortable. Sadly the SAP Concur report shows that at least 58% of travellers have changed their accommodation at some point because they felt unsafe.

Again, look for an integrated, comprehensive travel tool that meets all your needs, including safety alerts, location-sharing functionality, flexibility and trusted advice in times of need.

Travel insurance is becoming increasingly important in 2020. Rather than treating travel insurance as an afterthought, interrogate your options, ensuring that you are effectively covered in the event of an accident, illness or unplanned event.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.