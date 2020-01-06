Rome bans souvenir stands from major tourist sites

Rome’s city council has banned souvenir stalls from around the Trevi Fountain and other major tourist attractions in the Italian capital, reports The Guardian, which quotes a note published by city authorities.

Since January 1, 2020, souvenir stands in the Piazza Navona, the Piazza di Spagna, and around the Pantheon and the Trevi Fountain have been outlawed. As a concession, some of the trinket vendors may be allowed to hawk their wares in adjacent streets.

The new policy is backed by the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, who describes it as a necessary measure to preserve “decorum, security and legality” in the historic center of the Eternal City. The 17 stands that will be affected by the ban mainly sell souvenirs like key fobs in the shape of the Colosseum, but some of them also deal in other objects like Donald Trump figurines, which have no relation to Rome.

In its quest for “decorum,” Rome’s city council has already made it illegal to consume street food in the vicinity of the city’s monuments, and to walk around bare-chested. And of course, high jinx like jumping into a fountain in the Piazza di Spagna or anywhere else in the city are now subject to a fine of up to 450 euros.

