 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Crime 4.1.2020 06:05 am

Visit SA, we’ll keep you safe, SAPS tells tourists

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
Visit SA, we’ll keep you safe, SAPS tells tourists

Police members. File photo: Clinton Botha.

This after the Israeli government reportedly issued a travel warning to its citizens to avoid SA due to high crime levels and attacks on tourists.

Amid reports of a travel warning issued by the Israeli government, cautioning its citizens on visit to South Africa about crime, the South African Police Service (SAPS) moved swiftly to reassure tourists that police would make the country a safe tourist destination. Although the Israeli embassy in South Africa was yesterday not available to confirm reports that the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs has issued a travel warning on South Africa, citing high crime levels – particularly targeting tourists – SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said reference was being made to “isolated incidents”. Reports made reference to an incident...
Related Stories
WATCH: Tembisa woman to sue police for unlawful arrest 14.2.2020
Ex-magistrate killed in apparent hijacking in Cape Town 13.2.2020
Gauteng pupil arrested for allegedly selling drugs at his school 13.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.