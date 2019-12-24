Reduced airport tariffs for festive season

Parking tariffs for stays of seven days and longer at King Shaka International Airport have been slashed for the peak holiday season ending 13 January.

With the exception of the pick-up facility at the Durban airport, special rates will apply to the multi-storey Parkade, the Shade parking and the Long Stay area.

The reduced tariffs which requires no booking, will also apply at OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and Port Elizabeth International Airport subject to availability of parking bays.

Travellers using parking facilities at these four airports will pay R500 for a stay of seven days or more. Parking is free at these airports for stays of longer than 15 days.

Tariffs for stays of longer than seven days would normally be in excess of R1,000.

Group Executive at Corporate Affairs at Airports Company South Africa Refentse Shinners said business travellers are typically the heaviest users of airport parking during the year.

‘We are able to make this offer because a greater number of bays is available during the peak holiday season.

‘The parking offer is open to all but we believe that this will be most attractive to people who travel longer distances to airports who are not served by public transport and who would generally prefer to be able to travel directly from home to the airport,’ Shinners said.

He said assessments in recent years have shown that airport parking becomes a key concern for families and people travelling groups.

‘We have come to understand that it is often not a simple matter to arrange transport or get someone to drop you off if you are travelling with a family or departing on early or late flights.

‘For families on a budget, airport parking can be a concern especially when parking over long periods. We hope that this offer will help people manage their expenses and enjoy their holidays to the fullest.

‘Airport parking is covered and vehicles are safe from weather damage. CCTV cameras remain in operation in our parking areas which are patrolled by security staff,’ he said.

