Travel 11.12.2019 02:00 pm

Former Scotland Yard headquarters reopens as luxury hotel

AFP Relaxnews
Former Scotland Yard headquarters reopens as luxury hotel

Suite at Great Scotland Yard Hotel. Picture: GSY

Details include wardrobes concealed behind a bookcase façade, in a playful nod to its undercover police heritage.

A luxury hotel has opened in a historic landmark that was once the former headquarters of the London police, housed kings of Scotland and served as inspiration for Sherlock Holmes writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Located steps from Parliament and Covent Garden, Great Scotland Yard has opened its doors to the public for the first time in 200 years following extensive renovations.

Room at Great Scotland Yard Hotel. Picture: GSY

The property is the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Europe, a portfolio of independent premium hotels.

Overall, Great Scotland Yard features 152 guest rooms including 15 suites decorated in a neutral colour palette across five storeys.

Details include wardrobes concealed behind a bookcase façade, in a playful nod to its undercover police heritage, and robe hooks shaped like keys.

Bar at Great Scotland Yard Hotel. Picture: GSY

Adjacent to the property is No.1 Great Scotland Yard Townhouse, a standalone two-bedroom apartment.

Dining and drinking options are overseen by Irish “Masterchef” Robin Gill and include modern British cuisine at The Yard, The 40 Elephants cocktail bar and tearoom The Parlour.

The hotel also features a 24-hour fitness center.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hyatt to open 20 new hotels to celebrate 40th anniversary 3.12.2019
Nutella-themed pop-up hotel to open in California next year 14.11.2019
Singapore hotels use facial recognition to speed up check-in 7.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 