Hyatt to open 20 new hotels to celebrate 40th anniversary

India, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia … the luxury hotel giant, which celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, is to inaugurate more than 20 new establishments around the world under its various brands, including Grand Hyatt, Alila and Park Hyatt, by the end of 2020.

2020 is shaping up to be a major year for hotel news. The Hôtel du Palais de Biarritz, which is now managed by the Hyatt Group, is to be included in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt from next year.

At the same time, the luxury giant plans to rapidly expand the portfolio of another prestigious brand, Grand Hyatt, which will open its first-ever hotels in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the biggest Grand Hyatt in the Asia-Pacific region in South Korea.

Already present in Paris, with its classic luxury establishment close to the Place Vendôme, and also in Qatar with the newly opened Park Hyatt Doha, next year the brand will be opening new establishments in New Zealand and Indonesia.

This vast campaign of expansion also includes new openings for the Alila brand, which specialises in sustainable tourism that integrates hotels in their environment.

For its part the Group’s Andaz brand, which offers luxury boutique hotels oriented towards local tourism, is also growing with a newly inaugurated establishment in Dubai and another that is set to open in Prague in the Czech Republic in 2022.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.