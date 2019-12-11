Seven things to do in Dubai this festive season

With year-round sun and a dramatic combination of the desert and beach, Dubai is the perfect winter sun holiday destination to escape the rain and snow and enjoy the great outdoors for some al fresco family fun.

1. For a secluded, rural experience, escape to Dubai’s exclave of Hatta, surrounded by the Hajar Mountains. Visitors can hike through mountain passes and wadis (dry canyon riverbeds), take a dip in the area’s rock pools, or even kayak on Hatta Dam’s stunning blue waters. Celebrating the serenity and scenery of the mountain enclave, a range of new developments have recently opened up, including the high-energy Hatta Wadi Hub, and tranquil eco-lodging experiences at Hatta Damani Lodges and Hatta Sedr Trailers. Visitors can also choose overnight stays at the dedicated Hatta Campsite, where tents can be set up to offer an indoors-meets-outdoors experience.

2. The Al Qudra Lakes are perfect to discover Dubai’s sprawling desert oasis with a series of manmade lakes sprawled across 10 hectares of Dubai’s Saih Al Salam Desert. Visitors can tuck into a picnic after a leisurely ride around the Al Qudra Cycling Track and spot local wildlife in their natural habitat – including flamingos, swans and many migratory birds. The newest addition to the cluster of lagoons is the Love Lake, carved in the form of two hearts entwined together.

3. Al Marmoom Desert is the latest of Dubai’s collection of nature reserves, rich with hundreds of species of wildlife – from the Arabian Oryx, Arabian Gazelles, Sand Gazelles, to foxes and wildcats. It is home to the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest tourism project of its kind in the region and the first unfenced desert conservation reserve in the UAE. The reserve includes ten animal and bird observation platforms, star and sunset observations decks, and even an outdoor theatre. Visitors can also experience the true essence of life in the desert with the newest Marmoom Bedouin Experience, and learn to saddle, ride and look after their own camel as they join a caravan travelling through the desert before they arrive at the camp. Other highlights include a falconry display, traditional breakfast or dinner at the Bedouin village and stargazing.

4. The Dubai Miracle Garden welcomes visitors into a world of floral wonder. The 72,000sqm garden showcases remarkable structures, with 50 million blooming flowers covering the different exhibits. Another great feature worth seeing is the Dubai Butterfly Garden, housing over 35,000 species of butterflies in ten custom-built domes.

5. Dubai’s latest island destination Bluewaters Island is set to boast 200 retail and dining concepts in a modern district featuring unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf. Located off Jumeirah Beach Residences, Bluewaters is also home to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, rising as the centrepiece of the island.

6. The Pointe is Dubai’s newest waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah, featuring a retail, dining and entertainment complex across the bay from Atlantis, The Palm Dubai. The 130,000sqm destination hosts spectacular fountain shows, a vibrant promenade and more than 80 restaurants and retail outlets for dining and shopping.

7. Global Village brings cultures together to help visitors explore different countries around the world in one place – be it London’s Big Ben, the leaning tower of Pisa in Italy, the Taj Mahal or Ancient Egypt. There is plenty to enjoy for the whole family, with more than 75 countries displaying traditional handicrafts and snacks across 30+ pavilions.

