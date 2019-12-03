SA wins five awards at the World Travel Awards

South Africa was recognised among the best in the world at this year’s edition of the World Travel Awards in a ceremony held at the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman last week.
Of the more than 30 nominations Mzansi received, we only managed to walk away with five awards in different categories.
The World’s Leading Private Game Reserve 2019 – Shambala Private Game Reserve
Each year @cntraveler highlights the world’s best destinations, most luxurious hotels, villas and airlines as voted for by the world’s most refined travellers. We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award once more, amongst some of our most valued hospitality partners around the globe. We ask you to support us and vote for Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa and Shambala Private Game Reserve for the Condé Nast Reader’s Choice Awards 2017 by clicking the link below. https://www.cntraveler.com/rca/vote
World’s Leading Safari Resort 2019 – Legend Golf & Safari Resort
A special place for the entire family – the Kingdom of Legend. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #FamilyDay #LegendGolfSA
World’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2019 – Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa
World’s Leading Luxury Lodge 2019 – Silvan Safari
Golden hues glow throughout the Knobthorn suite, brightening the grey-washed walls, with touches of copper further igniting the room’s restorative energy. The Knobthorn tree is its muse, with its knobbly, grey bark dressed in a flurry of fluffy yellow pom-pom blooms. #Silvansafari #luxury #safari #africa
World’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2019 – Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari
The villa at @thandasafari is exquisite! There are 5 suites in the private hideaway, and this bed was the PERFECT spot to rest after the long flight to South Africa… and that pool! ???????????? #hosted _____ #southafrica #luxurytravel #luxuryhotels #luxurylodge #safari #hotelroom #luxuryvilla #thanda #poolside #bedroomdecor #bedroomdesign #bedroomgoals #safarivibes #amazingdestination #africansafari #luxurylifestyle #luxeinteriors #adventuretravel #suitelife #lifeisgood #lifewelltravelled #familytravel #travelafrica #luxurypool #villaizulu
(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)
