SA wins five awards at the World Travel Awards

South Africa was recognised among the best in the world at this year’s edition of the World Travel Awards in a ceremony held at the Royal Opera House Muscat in Oman last week.

Of the more than 30 nominations Mzansi received, we only managed to walk away with five awards in different categories.

The World’s Leading Private Game Reserve 2019 – Shambala Private Game Reserve

World’s Leading Safari Resort 2019 – Legend Golf & Safari Resort

World’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2019 – Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa

World’s Leading Luxury Lodge 2019 – Silvan Safari

World’s Leading Luxury Private Villa 2019 – Villa iZulu @ Thanda Safari

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

