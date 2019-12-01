 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 1.12.2019 06:01 pm

All-day Chobe River cruises entice wildlife lovers and photographers

Charlotte Fairfax
PREMIUM!
All-day Chobe River cruises entice wildlife lovers and photographers

Picture: Supplied

Another plus is that you have a head start on the usual afternoon mass launch, seeing plenty of wildlife, without any jostling for photo opportunities.

If you have an eye for natural beauty, you’ll know as soon as you reach the Chobe River, in northeastern Botswana. It’s a wildlife lover and nature photographer’s dream. For elephant lovers and safari fanatics, the great elephant concentrations on the Chobe River occur during the winter months. For birders, the wet summer months are the drawcard, when the migrant birds are in full colour and antelope start dropping their young. Any time of the year, the Chobe provides the most spectacular sunsets. Game viewing in the dry season pretty much guarantees excellent sightings, since animals have to visit the...
Related Stories
Seven of Africa’s best places to spend the night 20.9.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.