 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 2.12.2019 07:01 am

A taste of Taiwan

Trevor Stevens
PREMIUM!
A taste of Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan at Liberty Square. iStock

The National Taichung Theatre, designed by Japanese architect Toyo Ito, is a work of art.

Mention Taiwan, and you’ll naturally think of advanced production and cutting-edge technology. But, as I found out after being invited to their country to experience their Double 10 National Day celebrations last month, there’s so much more to the Asian island, home to almost 24 million people. The Taiwanese people are friendly. The hustle and bustle of everyday life – particularly in Taipei – is electrifying, and the food is simply brilliant. The quick pace of the capital city of Taipei makes you feel alive, but I also found Taichung, the second biggest city in Taiwan and home to many...
Related Stories
We need to find a way in SA to pull together 19.10.2019
One dead after 5.9-magnitude quake jolts Taiwan 8.8.2019
China demands US cancel arms sale to Taiwan 9.7.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.