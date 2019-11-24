 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 24.11.2019 01:31 pm

Off the beaten track restaurants in Western Cape

Jim Freeman
PREMIUM!
Off the beaten track restaurants in Western Cape

Haute Cabrière Restaurant in Franschhoek.

Franschhoek is SA’s culinary capital and you could eat out in style three times a day for a month without touching bases twice.

Spontaneity, in Cape Town, is something you plan long in advance … which drives me spare about the otherwise magical town in which I’ve spent more than half my 60 years. Unfortunately, spontaneity decay also afflicts non-Capetonians (those who didn’t go to Bishops or haven’t lived in the Mother City for seven generations). It’s a terrible thing to see newbies steadily succumb to the malaise. The Western Cape aversion to surprises – residents get panicky if they experience fewer than three seasons in a single day and subscribe immediately to ridiculous conspiracy theories – manifests itself in unexpected ways. Weirdest...
Related Stories
The magic of Cresta Mowana Safari Resort & Spa 24.11.2019
How to make the most of meeting a friend of a friend abroad 24.11.2019
Why Durban is like the Miami of South Africa 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.