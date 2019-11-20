SAA resumes flights to six African countries

South African Airways (SAA) resumed flights to six destinations on the African continent on Tuesday.

The resumption of flights to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek, and Harare is in addition to all SAA’s international flights which are now fully operational, reports Zululand Observer.

This amid an ongoing wage strike by the airline’s workers, which began last week Friday and resulted in the cancellation of flights.

“It is also important to assure SAA’s customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Saunders.

Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek, and Harare will be re-booked on the reinstated services.

“SAA will seek to re-book customers travelling on other regional routes (points on the African continent) wherever possible.

“SAA is continuing to work with its partner airlines, Mango and SA Airlink, to re-book all customers travelling on domestic services today and tomorrow.

“Customers are requested not to travel to their departure airport unless they are in possession of a re-booked itinerary,” the airline said in a statement.

Those seeking a refund or want to re-book their travel on future flights have until November 30 to finalise arrangements.

“Once again, we apologise to all our passengers for the inconvenience caused. We are continuing discussions with labour and remain committed to reach a prompt resolution in the best interests of all parties,” Saunders said.

