The top 10 ski resorts in Europe for 2020

France dominates a new list of top European ski destinations 2020, with Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps taking the top spot.

It’s the third year in a row that Alpe d’Huez has topped the charts in European Best Destinations’ annual list of the best ski resorts on the continent.

Along with being a family and beginner-friendly ski resort, it’s also deemed the best for guaranteed snow in Europe.

This year’s awards are based on the votes of 120,000 travelers from around the world. Resorts were chosen from Italy, France, Austria and Switzerland.

With four destinations in the top 10 list, France dominates this year’s ranking.

Rounding out the podium is SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental in Austria and France’s Val Thorens.

European Best Destinations also compiled lists for the best luxury ski resorts (Courchevel, France, Gstaad and Davos in Switzerland); best snowboarding resorts (Avoriaz, France, St. Anton, Austria); and the best cheap ski resorts across Europe (Bansko and Borovets in Bulgaria).

Here are the top 10 ski resorts in Europe 2020:

1. Alpe d’Huez, France

2. SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental, Austria

3. Val Thorens, France

4. Livigno, Italy

5. Crans-Montana, Switzerland

6. Kitzbühel, Austria

7. Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn, Austria

8. La Plagne, France

9. Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

10. Val d’Isère, France

