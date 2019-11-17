 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 17.11.2019 07:34 am

Montreal marvels: Five places not to miss

Michael Kaminer c.2019 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Montreal marvels: Five places not to miss

Mount Royal Park. The 470-acre, Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Mount Royal Park — named for the mountain it surrounds — is a verdant emblem of Montreal. “It’s an oasis and a jewel. It’s our version of Central Park, but better. There’s a lake, a chalet and a lookout with beautiful views. Whenever I’m home, I spend time with my parents there, walking and catching up. I also go there to just take a break, think, and clear my mind.” North of downtown; lemontroyal.qc.ca (Alexi Hobbs/The New York Times)

The century-old grande dame of Montreal hotels remains a see-and-be-seen hot spot.

A superstar in Quebec with a growing global following – he recently sold out a four-month residency in Paris – comedian Sugar Sammy relishes returning to Montreal after touring. “I love living here because it’s a big city, but not so big that you feel lost,” said the 43-year-old Montreal native who was born as Samir Khuillar. “You can have a real life. And you can still find quiet, human moments.” Fluent – and funny – in English, French, Hindi and Punjabi, he has been conquering audiences around the world by riffing on politics. The son of Indian immigrants, he...
Related Stories
Australia named Travel + Leisure’s destination of the year 2020 15.11.2019
Top 10 things to pack for a family road trip 14.11.2019
To boost family travel in the Western Cape, children get to stay for free! 14.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.