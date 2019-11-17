Montreal marvels: Five places not to miss
Michael Kaminer c.2019 The New York Times Company
Mount Royal Park.
The 470-acre, Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Mount Royal Park — named for the mountain it surrounds — is a verdant emblem of Montreal. “It’s an oasis and a jewel. It’s our version of Central Park, but better. There’s a lake, a chalet and a lookout with beautiful views. Whenever I’m home, I spend time with my parents there, walking and catching up. I also go there to just take a break, think, and clear my mind.”
North of downtown; lemontroyal.qc.ca
(Alexi Hobbs/The New York Times)
The century-old grande dame of Montreal hotels remains a see-and-be-seen hot spot.