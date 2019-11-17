 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 17.11.2019 09:09 am

Airbus stops building the A380

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Airbus stops building the A380

The lower deck of Airbus A 380, a double-deck jet airliner with excellent comfort and space, Copenhagen, April 27, 2018

Who knows where aviation might be in the next 20 years?

It was, ironically, a fake news picture that saw this “plane of thought” lift off. My colleague Charles and I were talking about a Photoshopped image of an Airbus A380 super-jumbo in South African Airways (SAA) livery, which has been used, incorrectly, ad nauseam by news organisations wanting to illustrate their stories about the ongoing chaos at our national airline. SAA was, at one stage – back in the 1990s – almost in a position where it could afford to buy one of the massive aircraft, which can take just under 500 passengers in standard configuration and has a range...
Related Stories
How to make your travel clothes pop on Instagram 17.11.2019
Montreal marvels: Five places not to miss 17.11.2019
Australia named Travel + Leisure’s destination of the year 2020 15.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.