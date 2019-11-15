SAA says international flights to be back in operation from Sunday

The South African Airways (SAA) has on Friday announced the reintroduction of international flights departing from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

It said in a statement: “Departures from SAA’s international stations, including London, New York, Washington, Munich, Frankfurt, and Hong Kong, are expected to operate from Monday, November 18.

“The first departure from São Paulo is expected to operate on Sunday, 17 November 2019. The first departure from Perth is expected to operate on Tuesday, 19 November 2019.

“In order to minimise the impact on customers due to the strike action, SAA is proactively rebooking customers.”

Customers affected by the strike are advised to contact the call centre.

The airline announced on Thursday that it had cancelled all its domestic, regional and international flights for Friday and Saturday following an announcement by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) that their members would embark on industrial action from today.

SAA ticket-holding customers have been advised to reach out to any SAA Contact Centre, City Ticket Office or dedicated Travel Agent for assistance.

“South African Airways apologises for the inconvenience and encourages all customers to visit our website http://flysaa.com for up to date information. Customers are requested not to travel to their departure airport unless in possession of a rebooked itinerary.”

