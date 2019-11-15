Pretoria to Cape Town by the Blue Train

South Africa is a destination that impresses even the most discerning travellers – with a collection of luxury hotels, genuine hospitality and a wide range of activities.

Without a doubt, one of the most unique experiences to be had in South Africa is aboard a luxury train as it travels from Pretoria to the coastal city of Cape Town. It is by far one of the best ways to admire the countryside and landmarks that are often overlooked.

The Blue Train and Rovos Rail both offer trips to Cape Town and Pretoria on set dates throughout the year. The journey begins with guests checking in at either the Blue Train Lounge or Rovos Rail Lounge.

On the Blue Train, boarding commences at 2pm where guests are welcomed with pre-departure snacks and drinks before the butlers usher them to their suites for orientation. Boarding concludes at 3:45pm and the train sets on its way at 4pm. Rovos Rail on the other hand commence check in at 1pm and depart the station at 3pm.

The suites on the Blue Train feature either a private shower or bath. The De-Luxe suites have a choice of twin or double beds and en-suite bathroom with shower or bath, while the Luxury suites have a choice of twin or double beds and an en-suite bathroom with bath. Luxury suites also have CD Players and video machines.By day the elegantly furnished suites provide a generously comfortable lounge.

The suites on Rovos Rail have a sofa couch that converts into a double or twin beds at night, en-suite bathroom with shower, a writing surface, personal safe for valuables, tea drawer and 24 hour room service. The larger deluxe suites and royal suites have a separate lounge area and feature a bar fridge filled with beverages of the guests’ choice. The royal suites also boast Victorian baths and separate showers as an extra touch to their generous size.

Each train has a Club lounge, a lounge car with a well-stocked bar, one or two dining cars and an observation car.

The journey takes guests across the goldfields of the Witwatersrand and dinner is served in the dining car. Dinner is an elegant affair and men are requested to wear a jacket/waistcoat and ladies elegant evening wear.

The next morning sees the train arrive at Kimberley Station where guests explore the city, Diamond Mine Museum and the iconic Big Hole. The afternoon is spent travelling through the breathtaking Karoo as the trains heads towards Cape Town.

The Blue Train arrives into Cape Town Station at approximately 10:30am where guests are ushered to the arrivals lounge. Rovos Rail on the other hand arrives much later, stopping at Whitehill Siding, where guests then walk five kilometres to Matjiesfontein. Guests are given some time to explore the historic village, particularly the museum on the platform and the collection of historic cars and railway carriages near the Lord Milner Hotel. The train then travels through the Hex Valley before arriving into Cape Town Station around 6pm.

These 5-star luxury hotels on wheels include your accommodation, all meals, all alcoholic and other beverages, guided excursions, entrance fees as per itinerary and government tax.

