British Airways lounge at OR Tambo gets first-class upgrade

British Airways has opened its refurbished Johannesburg lounge, part of its £6.5 billion customer investment plan.

The lounge, situated on the first floor in international departures, has undergone a significant refurbishment, with the 880m2 floor space having been converted into one spacious lounge, with a dedicated boutique dining area for first class customers.

The lounge follows a new design concept, which debuted in 2018, and features the very best of British and South African design to deliver a luxurious and contemporary look and feel.

The new lounge can host 247 customers and offers a modern lobby bar area for socialising, a brasserie dining area and office space with ample work stations and power outlets.

A peaceful, separate area with a mix of elegant armchairs and banquette seating, as well as a selection of complementary magazines and newspapers, is available for customers who want to relax and recharge ahead of their journey.

Zoned areas enable guests to select their preferred area depending on their mood and requirements. The lighting is specifically tailored for each zone and adjusted to be appropriate for the time of day.

The lobby bar offers an extensive display of spirits, beers and soft drinks, and a selection of fine South African wines.

New kitchen facilities offer an enhanced dining menu of hot and cold options including fresh seasonal salads, mezze, local charcuterie and Indezi River cheeses as well as traditional comfort food favourites such as Cape Malay curry.

The newly introduced First Boutique Dining pairs a preflight al-la-carte menu, designed by the in-house chef, with an extensive wine list featuring selections from leading estates.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: “We’re delighted to present the next step in our significant customer investment with the reopening of the Johannesburg lounge.

Every detail has been carefully designed and we’ve created a space to meet our customers’ needs – whether they want to relax with a hot meal, work in peace or enjoy a drink at the lobby bar, the lounge will get their travels off to the best start.”

The new OR Tambo lounge opens as the airline is investing £6.5 billion for its customers over five years, including the installation of the best quality Wi-Fi and power in every aircraft seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

This year the airline has also introduced its Club Suite, a new business class seat with direct aisle access.

Access to the lounge is exclusively for customers travelling in first and business class as well as Executive Club Gold and Silver card holders and oneworld, Emerald and Sapphire members

