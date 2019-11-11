 
 
Premium 11.11.2019 07:53 pm

Waiver for foreign kid tourists given thumbs up by tourism sector

Brian Sokutu
Picture: iStock

It has been estimated that the years of unwelcome admin for foreign families visiting SA cost the industry hundreds of millions.

The tourism industry has given a thumbs up to the decision by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to allow accompanied children of foreign nationals to enter the country without carrying supporting documents. In what has been hailed as “a significant policy shift” by government, tourists aged up to 16 years old now are now no longer required to produce unabridged birth certificates or consent letters when travelling to the country, as was the case in the recent past – in what is hoped will be an international tourism boost ahead of the festive season. “It is significant that we...
