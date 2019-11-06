New prices for Robben Island Museum

The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has announced a price increase on tour prices effective from June 01, 2020. The museum will apply a R50-increase on international tour prices and a R20-increase on local tour prices. This means South African citizens will pay R400, while non-South African citizens will pay R600.

New standard tariffs:

R600 ($43 | €38) for non-South African adults and R300 ($20 | €16) for non-South African children aged two to 18 years.

R400 for South African adults and R210 for South African children aged two to 18 years.

The standard tour includes a ferry return trip, transport on the island, a guided island tour and prison tour.

The RIM announced last year that it had cancelled telephonic bookings; tickets are only sold at the Robben Island Museum, Nelson Mandela Gateway, V&A waterfront, or through Webtickets as an RIM approved online ticketing platform.

Also read: Best things to do in Cape Town with family



Important information for visitors:

A proof of identification must be provided upon ticket purchase and when boarding the ferry. Positive identification will be checked against the ticket details in order to allow access to the ferries and the island. Failure to produce corresponding proof (ticket matching the proof of ID) will result in ticket forfeiting.

The ticket will only be valid for the date and time specified on the ticket.

Robben Island Museum reserves the right to cancel voyages or to change departure times without notice.

The ticket is not subject to refunds except if the respective voyage is cancelled by Robben Island Museum or the passenger could not attend due to hospitalisation or mortality. Refunds will only be issued against the return of this ticket and proof of identification. Credit cards will be reserved back to the card that was used for the booking.

Ticket amendments will be subject to an administration fee as determined by Robben Island Museum. You can only reschedule 48hrs in advance with an administration fee (same-day change or charges done 14 days in advance admin fee will be waived)

Passengers must arrive no later than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled times of departure, failure to do so could result in the forfeit of your paid ticket. Boarding gates close 10 minutes before departure time and there will be no refunds or rescheduling of boats if the departure times are missed.

Tickets are not transferable currently.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.