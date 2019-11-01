Best things to do in Cape Town with family

Cape Town is a city internationally recognised for its breathtaking scenery, warm hospitality and wide range of activities for both young and old. In the last few years, the city has consistently won the award for “The Best City in the World” by UK Telegraph and has been recognised as one of the favourites in the Conde Nast Traveller Awards for 2019.

With so much to do in Cape Town, here are the best things to experience with your family.

Table Mountain

The cable car up Table Mountain is a thrilling experience for kids as they take in the views of the 12 Apostles, the V&A Waterfront, Robben Island, Mitchell’s Plain and the Cape Flats and even the Cape Town Stadium.

Once at the top, the kids can enjoy a treat from the shop or look into one of the telescopes for a closer look at the city below.

Boulders Beach

Boulders Beach is a true highlight on a family visit to the city, not only because it is the perfect place to see and photograph African penguins but also because it is a popular family-friendly swimming beach where kids can climb over the boulders, explore the rock pools for marine life, or swim in the bay.

Seaside fun at Camps Bay

Camps Bay is the perfect beachside destination in Cape Town with its long stretches of white sand and a promenade boasting a range of restaurants and hotels. Although busy during the peak summer months, Camps Bay is a great spot for kids to swim in the breakers and build sandcastles. With the Twelve Apostles mountain range as a backdrop, there is no better place to enjoy the sunshine and admire the views.

Kirstenbosch Gardens

Kirstenbosch Gardens is a historic South African landmark and a destination that has become particularly popular with locals and visitors. It is a great place to throw down a blanket and enjoy a bite to eat while the kids feed the squirrels, and explore the gardens.

Two Oceans Aquarium

The Two Oceans Aquarium is a real treat for the kids, offering live ocean exhibitions and a touch pool where kids can get up close with sea anemones. The underwater tunnel is a real highlight for kids, along with the feeding of the penguins.

Lindt Chocolate Making Classes

Lindt is famous for being a Master Chocolatier, producing a wide range of fine chocolates that families just love. Lindt now offers a special chocolate-making class for children 12 years and older, where they get to gear up in a bakers uniform and make their own Lindt chocolate teddies or bunnies.

Cape Town Science Centre

Who knew that science, technology, mathematics and engineering could be fun? This is something that the Cape Town Science Centre has managed to get right. Kids get to explore interactive exhibits, try out mind-boggling puzzles and a range of other fascinating activities. Offering a special family rate, a trip to the Cape Town Science Centre is a must!

Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome

Most parents would say that keeping children entertained is a full-time job and that their attention span doesn’t last very long, but the Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome have managed to grab the full attention of children with their mesmerizing images of the night sky. The centre uses advanced digital facilities to open young minds to the true wonders of space and science.

