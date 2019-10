If the walls of The Blue Train could talk, they would, better than many, tell of a history of one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The story of this country is parallel to that of The Blue Train, and such, as is with South Africa, sustaining and preserving the charm therein is a balancing act. For any discerning traveller, walking through the compact corridors of this 73-year old national treasure, peeking out into the splendour of our countryside, understanding the complex history through which this beauty has lived, is a deeply contemplative act. That The Blue Train...

If the walls of The Blue Train could talk, they would, better than many, tell of a history of one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The story of this country is parallel to that of The Blue Train, and such, as is with South Africa, sustaining and preserving the charm therein is a balancing act. For any discerning traveller, walking through the compact corridors of this 73-year old national treasure, peeking out into the splendour of our countryside, understanding the complex history through which this beauty has lived, is a deeply contemplative act.

That The Blue Train is a time capsule is putting it mildly. And it’s not about the décor that harks back to a certain era, but rather that The Blue Train has been a constant presence in the annals of our history. In 1946, the name mark, The Blue Train, came to life.

This was after World War II, when many western countries were rebuilding and trying to move forward. For us in South Africa, our heartbeat was different. Jan Smuts was prime minister and we were heading for the pits of the anti-apartheid struggle. The mineworkers strike of 1946 that shifted the struggle progression from a policy discussion to militant engagement happened. Then ANC president Dr AB Xuma attended the first session of the United Nations General Assembly. Oliver Tambo was elected into the Transvaal executive of the ANC. Rev. John Dube, founder of the ANC, died. Steve Bantu Biko was born. And I was not even born yet.

This nation treasure was there and has meandered through time, seen the progression of our country into democracy. Even with all this history, The Blue Train still echoes a sector that has long been shrouded in delicious mysteries, thanks to English literature and Hollywood. The best-known mystery is captured in Agatha Christie’s Orient Express, a luxury train which would travel from Paris to Istanbul.

Antebellum America gave us the luxury train as a heightened tour bus experience – a boudoir on the rails, as blues matriarch Bessie Smith and her mentor before her, Ma Rainey, went from city to city performing at blues revivals. In South Africa, trains for us are about going home. Whether it’s commuting or long distance. They reacquaint us with the beautiful expanse of land around us, while always taking us home – either the home where we were born and bred, or the home where we live and work as adults.

Perhaps even the “home” in our minds – the safe space we retreat to when we enjoy solitude. Trains connect us to places, to other travellers and to ourselves, and aboard The Blue Train, we have centred on that human truth. Late last year, we repositioned The Blue Train, reimagining it for an evolved, discerning traveller and business leader. At the centre of this repositioning is a meditation on time, and what that means to people today.

Whether it’s the leisure traveller escaping to afford themselves time to contemplate and recuperate, or a businessperson escaping the freneticism of everyday life, it’s all about connecting with oneself, with travel companions, with new friends or with colleagues. With that meditation came the opportunity to elevate The Blue Train’s offering.

On top of the luxury sound-proofed, individually air-conditioned suites, dedicated 24-hour service butlers, silver service gourmet meals, unlimited range of fine wines and spirits, Cuban cigars, more was done. The main route, which is Pretoria-Cape Town, was slowed down so that the journey would take longer – from one night with an intended off-train excursion in Kimberley to two nights with a guaranteed excursion in Kimberley. And then to season the elevated experience, entertainment on board such as live music, poker table, black jack and roulette were added.

What had long been known as a five-star hotel on wheels evolved to becoming a five-star resort on wheels – the journey continued to be the destination, except better. At the 2019 World Travel Awards, The Blue Train was awarded – for the fourth consecutive time and the 11th time – the award for Africa’s most luxurious train. At the 2019 Diners Club Winelist Award, The Blue Train was awarded diamond status for its phenomenal winelist. These accolades echo the exponential increase in business received to date, from individual and business travellers alike.

The interest from business has been phenomenal too, with leading brands such as L’Oreal, Rolls Royce and Boschendal hosting events on board the train. Along with that development, it has been incredible to see a more diverse demographic emerging, increasing from 10% local tourists to 40%. In 2018, The Blue Train took on its first group of interns from tertiary institutions in South Africa. These young future hoteliers are connecting daily, and learning from seasoned hospitality experts who have been at the helm of The Blue Train for decades.

Through this evolution, the most amazing revelation is that to contemporise The Blue Train is to open access for people to experience the best of SA hospitality. If not on the main trip between Pretoria and Cape Town, then to the Kruger National Park, Hoedspruit, or around Pretoria or Cape Town for a private dinner charter. Or that special strategy session or board meeting on any route along SA’s railway network. We continue to invite the world on board, to afford them time to connect and surrender to the luxury of slow.

Vincent Monyake is executive manager at The Blue Train

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.