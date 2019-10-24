Five popular Asian cities for South African travellers to visit

With many affordable travel destinations all just a plane ride away from our sunny South African shores, it’s no wonder Asia has become such a popular destination for local travellers.

From the ancient temples of Ho Chi Minh city to the picturesque beaches and buzzing party spots of Phuket, there’s something for every travel taste to enjoy in these five fabulous cities – be sure to add these to your travel bucket list.

1. Phuket, Thailand

Phuket is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, and while certain parts of the city (particularly Patong) are often brimming with tourists who come far and wide to enjoy the beaches, islands, nightlife and unique Thai culture, it can also be a serene and peaceful escape. Panwa (also known as Khao Kad Beach among locals) and Ao Yon, for instance, offer secluded beach experiences, and if you do feel like hitting the clubs, you can always head to the popular Bangla Road to party the night away.

2. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok offers travellers the ultimate city holiday with unique glimpses into Authentic Thai culture and ways of life along the way. You can take the Sky Train to get to malls, restaurants and popular sight-seeing attractions, but exploring on foot is the best way to experience Bangkok up close. Take your pick of unique street food eats, including freshly-wokked Pad Thai noodles and various versions of Thailand’s much-loved mango sticky rice dessert.

3. Bali, Indonesia

While Bali is often the destination of choice for lovebirds and honeymooners, this Indonesian gem of a city is also a match made in heaven for foodies and adventure-seekers too. Balinese cuisine caters to meat-eaters and vegans alike, with Chinese and Indian influences making their debut in most dishes. The balmy weather is encouragement enough to spend time on Bali’s sprawling beaches, where you can lounge, tan, swim and surf to your heart’s content. Catch the sunrise on top of Mount Batur, an active volcano with one of the most stunning views of Bali’s natural terrain.

4. Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Few places in the world offer the unique mix of ancient and modern that Ho Chi Minh is known for. Here, you’ll find centuries-old colonial-style buildings alongside modern skyscrapers, with another high-rise buildings popping up by the day. Visitors will love how cheap the brews are in Vietnam, not to mention the world-famous cuisine on offer, incredibly lush jungle terrain to explore, and an energetic nightlife scene that’s bound to leave you with great memories to return home with.

5. Seoul, Korea



From kimchi to K-Pop, Seoul is home to some of the world’s most-loved sensations and buzzes with excitement and activity all year round. No matter what time of year you visit, you can expect to arrive in the midst of a cultural festival with plenty of exciting activities constantly on the go – be sure to check out the Seoul Lantern Festival that takes place in November, where hundreds of beautiful lanterns decorate the Cheonggyecheon public recreation space in downtown Seoul. While you’re there, make sure you sample of the local cuisine – and, if you’re feeling homesick, you can even sink your teeth into some braai meat at Braai Republic in Itaewon.

