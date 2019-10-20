 
 
Tips to make hotel stays more pleasant

Steve Bailey c.2019 The New York Times Company
A room at the TWA Hotel at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has a view of the Eero Saarinen-designed terminal, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

These are not tips for travellers. They are tips for hotels and inns on how to make a guest (me, to be specific) happy. My wife, Jane, and I travel a lot and stay in a variety of accommodations, from a sleep-on-the-floor desert oasis in Iran to landmark hotels in Europe to jungle eco-lodges in Nicaragua. Wherever we are, though, it’s easy to see things that could be changed to make our stay more pleasant. The room itself We recently stayed at the five-star Esplanade in Zagreb, Croatia. Although we had booked almost six months in advance and were staying for four...
