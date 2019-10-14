The Halloween and Christmas decorations haven’t even been purchased, and yet the big players in the tourism sector are pondering 2020’s big travel trends. Based on the year-to-year rise in reservations in a given location (from October 2018 to October 2019), Airbnb listed its 20 hottest (or coolest) trending destinations for next year.

The US will still hold a place of choice in the hearts of travellers in 2020. According to Airbnb’s projections, Milwaukee will see a spike in popularity, as will Eugene, Oregon, and Florida’s Cape Canaveral. The first two pretenders to the throne may surprise some, due to their somewhat lowkey reputations as tourist destinations But according to Airbnb, tourists will be attracted to lesser-known cities with reputations for being ecologically responsible. Reservations for Milwaukee on the site have seen a 729% rise, while Eugene saw a bump of 213%.

Travellers will continue to opt for the blockbusters of international tourism, choosing however to visit lesser-known locales, such as Thailand’s Buri Ram or Mexico’s Guadalajara. Those wishing to hit the slopes might head to France’s only representative on the list, the ski resort in Contamines-Montjoie.

That doesn’t mean that tried-and-true classics are out of the running, however. Even after the Rugby Cup has packed up and left the Land of the Rising Sun, Tokyo should remain a hot property — as the host of the Olympic Games would naturally be. Airbnb reservations are projected to rise by 103%.

Here are 2020’s top 20 trending destinations according to Airbnb:

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Bilbao, Spain

Buri Ram, Thailand

Sunbury, Australia

Romania

Xi’an, China

Eugene, Oregon, USA

Luxembourg

Guadalajara, Mexico

Vanuatu

Cali, Colombia

Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA

Aberdeen, Scotland

Courtenay, BC, Canada

Ubatuba, Brazil

Contamines-Montjoie, France

Tokyo, Japan

Kerala, India

Malindi, Kenya

Maastricht, The Netherlands

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.