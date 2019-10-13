 
 
13.10.2019

One of three SA wine estates named among world’s top 50 vineyards

Jim Freeman


Hemel-en-Aarde translates from Afrikaans to “Heaven and Earth” but, honestly, it would be more accurate to call it ‘Heaven on Earth’.

A couple of months ago, I received the sweetest telling-off of a long career. Just a day after I’d described Creation wine estate outside Hermanus as “little-known” in a story, I received a chiding message from co-owner Carolyn Martin: “It’s not so much that we’re little-known,” she said, “as that Creation is a well-kept secret.” The distinction was subtle but important, she said. Creation was very well known to discerning wine drinkers but unknown to the broader public simply because it was totally unaware of its estate’s existence close to the ridge of the Hemel-en-Aarde valley. Hemel-en-Aarde translates from Afrikaans...
