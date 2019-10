The southern coast of Athens, a 56-kilometre stretch of pine-speckled beachfront, is gaining in popularity for travellers keen on exploring the ruins in the city’s historic centre, and then ditching the urban sprawl (it’s a mere 25-minute drive from the Acropolis) for the charms of the Aegean Sea. The ambience of this coastal hideaway, known unofficially as the Athens Riviera, veers more remote Greek island than urban-adjacent beach town. In-the-know Greeks and their celebrity friends have long decamped to its sandy shores on the coastline of Attica. Rustic boîtes like Limanakia Beach Bar, tucked into a craggy inlet, Blue Flag...

The southern coast of Athens, a 56-kilometre stretch of pine-speckled beachfront, is gaining in popularity for travellers keen on exploring the ruins in the city’s historic centre, and then ditching the urban sprawl (it’s a mere 25-minute drive from the Acropolis) for the charms of the Aegean Sea.

The ambience of this coastal hideaway, known unofficially as the Athens Riviera, veers more remote Greek island than urban-adjacent beach town.

In-the-know Greeks and their celebrity friends have long decamped to its sandy shores on the coastline of Attica.

Rustic boîtes like Limanakia Beach Bar, tucked into a craggy inlet, Blue Flag beaches (a premium designation for water purity) equipped with curtained sun beds, waiter service and access to secluded swimming coves, plus a cool-kid cocktail scene, lend glamour to this pocket of suburban Athens.

Five places to visit on the Athens Riviera:

1. Skipper’s Yacht and Roll Bar

The sunset view is the draw at this time-worn, naval-themed boîte in Alimos Marina. Kick back with a Mythos beer and just-caught calamari with island-hoppers and fishermen fresh from the surrounding boats.

2. Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel

Recently revamped, the historic Astir Palace (frequent haunt of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Charlton Heston, Frank Sinatra and Joan Collins), has upped the ante for seaside glitz.

Perched on a peninsula directly on the Aegean Sea, the 303-room hotel has seven restaurants and bars, private beaches equipped with snorkelling, wind surfing and jet skis, a variety of pools, boat outings to archaeological sites on nearby islands (Aegina, Hydra, Poros) and sunset sailing nightly.

3. Island Club & Restaurant

Night life revolves around this hot spot where locals and a flurry of glitterati (Jean Paul Gaultier, Moby, Chiara Ferragni, Olivia Palermo) converge for a tasteful supper by the sea followed by a DJ-helmed dance party that often ends with coffee at sunrise.

4. Aqua Marina

For village-like charm and sweeping views of the yacht-dotted coastline, pop into Aqua Marina bakery for traditional pastry (cream-filled phyllo, almond meringues, marzipan, baklava) or a signature Greek breakfast of eggs layered in oregano-dusted tomato purée and feta cheese.

5. Lake Vouliagmeni

Within a volcanic crater amid dramatic rock formations, this emerald green lake (fully staffed with sun beds and an all-day cafe) doubles as a wellness destination.

The privately operated attraction offers therapeutic bathing (the brackish waters have been soothing muscles since ancient times) and shaded, sage-scented grounds to while away the afternoon.

