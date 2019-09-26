‘Stay calm,’ Bali tells tourists following proposed premarital sex ban

The Indonesian government has told tourists to “stay calm” and continue with their activities or planned trips to the country following a recommendation to its Criminal Code (KUHP) to include the Adultery Act which aims to ban premarital sex.

The vice governor’s office issued a statement earlier this week following reports of tourists cancelling their trips to Bali due to the recommendation to its criminal code.

According to government, tourists need not panic as nothing had been enforced yet, and was postponed due to fears of chasing away tourists.

The statement, translated and reshared by the Bali Hotels Association, read: “The recommendation of the full regulations, including what is commonly mentioned as the ‘Adultery Act’, is still a recommendation and has not yet formally issued and cannot be enforced.

“Based on various feedback, the President of The Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesian Parliament have agreed to indefinitely postpone the passing of the bill with those new regulations.

“Bali Government office encourages all parties involved in tourism (ie, persons visiting or planning to visit, as well as industry stakeholders) to stay calm and continue their activities (or planned activities) as usual.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

