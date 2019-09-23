Stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers told to expect ‘significant delays’

Holidaymakers stranded from the demise of British travel agency Thomas Cook are being told they should expect “significant delays” to their travel plans and that they may have to extend their vacation and make alternative arrangements.

The folding of the 178-year-old tour operator overnight has left 600,000 travelers stranded around the world, including 150,000 Britons who will need to be repatriated to the UK — the biggest repatriation effort since World War II.

“This is an unprecedented operation with more than 150,000 customers abroad,” reads a message to travelers on the Thomas Cook website.

“Consequently, passengers should expect significant delays to their travel plans and we would ask you to bear with us while we make arrangements for passengers due to return to the UK.”

Stranded passengers who were due to travel back to the UK with Thomas Cook will be flown back on a flight operated by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), or will be booked on a flight operated by another airline depending on their location.

The repatriation program will operate over the next two weeks up to and including October 6, after which date holidaymakers will have to make their own arrangements. That means that travelers who are currently abroad and whose packages and flights were scheduled on or after October 6 are on their own. Those who booked ATOL-protected holidays and flights, however, will be reimbursed for their return flight.

ATOL is short for Air Travel Organizer’s License and is run by the CAA.

“We are doing our best to minimize the impact on passengers, but we do expect there to be significant disruption and delays to travel plans,” reads the website.

While those who booked ATOL-protected packages and flights will be able to claim for food and extended overnight accommodation, travelers who aren’t protected will not be reimbursed. They are being advised to claim with their credit card issuer, bank or travel insurer.

If the holiday is protected by ATOL, the certificate will appear on the final page of booking documents.

Travelers who purchased a future trip or flight with Thomas Cook covered by ATOL will be reimbursed.

Stranded passengers, meanwhile, are advised to check the status of their return flight by destination at https://thomascook.caa.co.uk/customers/if-you-are-currently-abroad/guidance-by-destination/.