Why pay top dollar for a luxury vacation when it’s possible to have it for less? A high-end trip without a premium price tag is possible anywhere in the world, but your approach needs to be tailored to your destination. Here, locals in a famously expensive city – Singapore – share luxury for less tips.

Watch for deals at luxury hotels

Singapore has no low or high season and sees consistent tourist traffic throughout the year, according to Howard Oh, the concierge manager at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore. So instead of having offseason rates, the city’s upscale hotels have promotions throughout the year. Oh recommended comparing rates offered by three luxury hotels you are keen on staying at and seeing which has the most attractive offers.

“The deals vary, but you might find a discounted rate for a weekend stay with breakfast and other inclusions or a third night free with two paid nights,” he said.

Dine like a local

Food writer Annette Tan said that eating out in the city is generally expensive but that some neighbourhoods are home to excellent and affordable restaurants. Keong Saik Road, in Chinatown, is lined with several, many of which aren’t Chinese. Cure serves modern European food with Singaporean accents. Another option is Gemmill Lane, a hidden alley off Amoy Street full of buzzy restaurants such as the French-Japanese Le Binchotan.

1/2 Chinese donut or chinese bread stick. Stewed pork and Bak Kut Teh on the table in singapore 2/2 Singapore – March 24, 2018: A food vendor studies his mobile phone while holding a menu at Chinatown’s food street as he waits for the evening crowd to arrive.

Singaporeans also enjoy decadent high teas at the city’s five-star hotels. Tan recommended Regent Singapore, where a weekday high tea costs around $33 (about R485) per adult and includes sandwiches, pastries, scones and cheeses, and the $37 tea at The Clifford Pier, overlooking Marina Bay, at the Fullerton Bay Hotel.

Skip private guides

Hiring a private guide costs about $45 an hour, Oh said, but a small group tour can be equally highquality and costs around $6 per person, per hour. “The guides leading these tours are very knowledgeable, and you see the same sights you would on a private excursion,” Oh said. Companies offering such tours include RMG Tours and Tour East. Monster Day Tours also offers free walking tours.

Take advantage of free art and culture

Public art installations abound in Singapore, and they’re akin to open-air museums, Oh said. The Marina Bay District, for example, has several, including sculptures by Botero and Dali.

Download the Grab app

Grab is the Uber equivalent of Singapore (Uber doesn’t operate in the country), and a less expensive way to get around than by taxi. A 10-minute ride costs less than $10.

