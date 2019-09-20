Sho’t Left Travel Week: Balloon flights, bungee and other activities to take advantage of

To end Tourism Month and celebrate World Tourism Day next week, Tourism SA has announced all its travel specials in an attempt to get South Africans to travel more and explore their country.

Apart from job creation and getting foreigners to visit South Africa, Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said at the Tourism Month launch at Drakensberg Sun Resort in KwaZulu-Natal last month that it was part of her ministry’s plan to get South Africans to travel – with the target being young people and the elderly.

From September 23 to 29, Sho’t Left Week will afford South Africans an opportunity to book flights, visit game parks and do more activities at a discounted price of up to 50% – what the tourism ministry has dubbed the Black Friday of travel.

You can book now and travel later, depending on the activities.

These are some of the travel deals:

Western Cape:

Mangroves Hiking Trails – Now R80, from R90.

Knysna Kayak and SUP Hire in the Western Cape – Knysna Lagoon. R105 from R150.

Family Fun Child (5-13 years) Cango Wildlife Ranch – R135 for single entry and includes an educational one hour guided tour and access to the Snake Park, Bird Aviary, Wallaby Walkabout and KidZone restaurant.

Acrobranch Tree-Top Adventure Part – an outdoor activity park with ziplines – R122.

V&A Waterfront Historical Walking Tours and Excursions for R120.

Guided Kayaking in Hout Bay – R200. They supply all necessary kayaking gear.

Wild Cat Experience For R200 which includes a one-hour guided wild cat tour. You will be given the opportunity to see and photograph the wild cats. The tour also includes a visit to the Penguin Pool.

Classic Hop-on Hop-off bus ticket for only R245 from R625, and includes a Free harbour cruise ticket. You get two free tickets for children when you buy one adult ticket.

Monster Scootours Downhill Adventures for R343.

Eastern Cape:

Pine Lodge zipline for R212 when you book for two people or more.

The Solaris Spa, Pine Lodge Resort Massages, is offering a 20% off special on spa treatment including manicures, pedicures, facials and more.

River Cruise along the Sundays River – R250.

Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour for R350.

Bloukrans Bungy is offering a 50% off special for ladies.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Horse riding in the Northern Drakensberg for R225.

Also read: Eight extreme activities to do in the Drakensberg

Rasta Cave Tour and Umzinyathi Waterfalls Tour for R200.

Durban City Markets Tour, ends October R350 from R400.

Gauteng

Soweto Tour for R250. You choose the road transport of your choice and get a free kota lunch.

Pretoria Capital City tour for R650.

Hot Air Balloon Flight for R1870 – a one-hour flight over the Magalies Valley near Hekpoort and includes a cup of tea, coffee and biscuits prior to your flight after sunrise, a glass of sparkling wine or orange juice on landing and breakfast. Kids between ages seven and 11 pay half of the adult prices.

Harties Aerial Cableway and Sunday Lunch Cruise for two people for R1,870.

North West

Campers Sho’tLeft – for R250 and includes: 3 x3m Canvas Tent, Inflatable Mattress, Pillows with covers, Mattress Cover, Sheet,Fleece Blanket and a lantern light.

Magalies Canopy Tours – Ziplining for R599.

Game drive at Pilanesberg National Park for R600 for a three-hour drive. Minimum of two people and maximum of 15. The drive has no weather restrictions.

Village/Heritage Tour for R600 for quad bikes. Children under 12 pay R400.

Harties Sunday Lunch Cruise – R650, ends December 30.

Limpopo

Warmbaths Forever Resorts Luxury Camp site for R30 per night with own camping equipment.

Activities in the resort include archery, baby swimming pool, cable water ski, Fu-Fi Slide, Go-Karts, Quad Bikes, to name a few.

Activities in the resort include archery, baby swimming pool, cable water ski, Fu-Fi Slide, Go-Karts, Quad Bikes, to name a few. Bela-Bela Historic Township Tour for R549.

Mpumalanga

Kruger Park Safari – R550. Guests can choose between open safari vehicles or closed air-conditioned vehicles.

Northern Cape

Kimberley Day Tour for R600.

Click here for more travel deals in your province.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.