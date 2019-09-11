World’s best amusement park 2019 is in Germany and themed around Europe

Germany’s Europa-Park has been named the world’s best amusement park 2019, trouncing Disney and emerging rivals from China and South America.

The Golden Ticket Awards are hosted by Amusement Today and survey experienced amusement park voters, industry fans, suppliers, manufacturers and journalists to rate the best parks in 22 categories.

Unfamiliar with Europa-Park? As its name suggests, the park features 15 European themed areas — Germany, France, Austria, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, etc. — 100 attractions, 13 roller coasters and is the largest theme park in Germany, spanning 95 hectares.

It also boasts the title of largest entertainment park in the world, with 23 hours’ worth of live entertainment programming every day including a recreation of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, music concerts, ice shows and acrobatics performances.

Located in Rust, in the border region where Germany meets France and Switzerland, the park attracts 5.5 million visitors per year.

New attractions introduced this year include the “Mission Astronaut,” a 360-degree cinematic experience in space travel and the opening of a new on-site hotel, Hotel Krønasår.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, arguably the biggest theme park story of the summer, was named the best new family attraction 2019.

Other big winners include the Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in New Braunfels, Texas, which was named best water park, and Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, which received the award for best innovation 2019.

Here are some of the winners:

Best amusement park: Europa-Park, Rust, Germany

Best water park: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort, New Braunfels, Texas

Best family park: Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Best wildlife/marine park: SeaWorld Orlando, Orlando, Florida

Best guest experience and kids’ area: Dollywood, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Most beautiful park: Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Williamsburg, Virginia

Best new attraction installation: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Orlando, Florida

Best new roller coaster: The Steel Curtain at Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Best innovation: Canada’s Wonderland, Vaughan, Ontario

