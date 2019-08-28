Maps Maponyane shares his top travel tips

TV personality Maps Maponyane is the ultimate globetrotter.

The presenter is currently in Istanbul with Turkish Airlines and took to his Instagram page to share gorgeous snaps of himself touring the historical city.

Here are a few of his top travel tips:

How do you prepare for an international trip?

I usually just find out the season where I’m going, and research the things to see and do ahead of time.

I also speak to friends that may have been so I have their recommendation, and try to keep my experience more of that of a local than a tourist. The charm and magic always lies in the places unsaid and in the eyes of the locals.

Must pack item?

Running/comfortable walking shoes.

What were the top five things you needed to pack for this trip to Istanbul?

Swimming shorts, running shoes, sunglasses, hats and a good attitude. (You literally don’t need anything else during a Turkish summer.)

Which places stand high on your bucket list?

Singapore, Bora Bora, Bali and Argentina.

What are your top travel tips?

Plan ahead and know what you’re going to see

Be open to anything

Download the country’s local language on Google translate so you can always communicate.

Anything can happen with cards so make sure you always have enough cash on you just in case

Spend as much time on foot as you can – that’s how you find the hidden gems and really get to see a city

What’s your travel style?

For the summer time, probably ‘Resort Cool’.

What’s on your travel playlist?

Sjava, James Blake, Travis Scott, Masego, Caribou, Kendrick Lamar and some Rhye remixes.

Some travelling hacks which are generally not known?

Travel light if you’ll be city hopping – some airlines make it difficult to bring on heavy luggage

Always ask for the possibility of an upgrade upon check in at your hotel – you just never know

By transport tickets (train, bus, etc.) in advance to save costs

Take a power bank with you

Roll clothes for more space to pack

Travel motto?

You never know what you might find with an open mind (I just made that up and I love it.)

Favourite airline?

Turkish Airlines, of course! I mean, have you seen their business class offering?

