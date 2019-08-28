US increases visa fees for Nigerian nationals

The US embassy in Nigeria has announced that visa application fees for non-immigrant Nigerians have been increased effective from tomorrow. The reciprocity fee will be effective from tomorrow and will be required for all Nigerian citizens worldwide.

The fee will be charged in addition to the non-immigrant visa application fee, which all applicants will pay at the time of application. Those whose application is denied will not be charged the fee.

Visa fees and validity periods will be based on the treatment afforded to US citizens by foreign governments, said the US embassy in Nigeria in a statement on Tuesday.

“Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity: when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on US citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas. Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their non-immigrant visa application is approved.”

According to the US embassy, the total cost for a US citizen to obtain a Nigerian visa is higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a US visa and the additional fee will eliminate the cost difference, said the US embassy.

“Since early 2018, the US government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to US citizens for certain visa categories. After eighteen months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for US citizen visa applicants, requiring the US department of state to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws.

“The reciprocity fee is required for each visa that is issued, which means both adults and minors whose visa applications are approved will be charged the reciprocity fee.”

The fee is also nonrefundable.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

