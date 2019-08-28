Breaking News 28.8.2019 05:30 pm

SA Express resumes flights nationwide after abrupt pause

Citizen reporter
SA Express. Image: Twitter/@flySAExpress

The airline had cited operational issues as the reason for the grounding of several flights countrywide.

SA Express cancelled several national flights on Wednesday morning, citing operational issues.

In a statement after 4pm, they said their operations were resuming.

“The airline’s flights were cancelled for operational reasons earlier today. Alternative travel arrangements were provided for all its passengers to get to and from their destinations.

“Passengers are advised to contact our reservations department (+27 11 978 9905). SA Express staff will also be present at all the airports to assist.”

The airline expressed “deep regret” at the inconvenience caused to passengers and other customers.

A source had earlier speculated that the airline failed to pay Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). This claim was, however, not verified.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

