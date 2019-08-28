Breaking News 28.8.2019 11:11 am

SA Express abruptly cancels flights nationwide

Citizen reporter
SA Express. Image: Twitter/@flySAExpress

SA Express. Image: Twitter/@flySAExpress

The airline cited operational issues as the reason for the grounding of several flights across the country.

SA Express cancelled several national flights on Wednesday morning, citing operational issues.

This was confirmed to EWN, with the airline adding that management was in discussion to have the issues resolved.

SA Express reportedly made alternative arrangements for passengers who had been affected by the abrupt cancellations.

A source has speculated that the airline failed to pay Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). This claim is however not verified. Attempts to contact SA Express have so far been unsuccessful.

No information on when flights will resume has been provided.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

