FlySafair announces a ‘Bok squad super sale’ ending tonight

To celebrate the 31-man Bok squad for next month’s World Cup campaign, FlySafair has announced a ticket sale that will see travellers flying for only R399. The airline will sell 31 seats in the listed 31 flights and their chosen destinations and dates. The sale ends at midnight.

The airline announced on Tuesday: “Yesterday our official Springbok squad for Japan was announced and we’re so excited that we’ve decided to celebrate with a sale! Until midnight tonight, 31 seats on each of the 31 flights listed below will be just R399*. So, if you’re as amped for the upcoming rugby season as we are, why not celebrate with a quick getaway?”

These are the flights that will be going for R399:

