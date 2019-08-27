Travel 27.8.2019 10:22 am

FlySafair announces a ‘Bok squad super sale’ ending tonight

Citizen reporter

Until midnight tonight, 31 seats on each of the 31 flights listed will be just R399.

To celebrate the 31-man Bok squad for next month’s World Cup campaign, FlySafair has announced a ticket sale that will see travellers flying for only R399. The airline will sell 31 seats in the listed 31 flights and their chosen destinations and dates. The sale ends at midnight.

The airline announced on Tuesday: “Yesterday our official Springbok squad for Japan was announced and we’re so excited that we’ve decided to celebrate with a sale! Until midnight tonight, 31 seats on each of the 31 flights listed below will be just R399*. So, if you’re as amped for the upcoming rugby season as we are, why not celebrate with a quick getaway?”

These are the flights that will be going for R399:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The (only) two selection questions Rassie had to answer 26.8.2019
Rassie on Etzebeth saga: We need to trust each other 26.8.2019
Scrap rugby’s 48-hour team announcement rule 24.8.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 