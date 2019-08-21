How your favourite ‘hidden’ tourism offering can be featured in international publications

Travel and tourism data management company Jurni has launched a social media campaign, Jurni Gems, that aims to put South Africa’s hidden tourism spots on the international and local tourism map.

This could be an accommodation establishment, tourist attraction, a special tour, or experience that deserves more exposure and visitors, and should be on every tourist itinerary.

CEO Dr Nomvuselelo Songelwo said: “South Africa has a wealth of tourist products and services that international and local travellers, and tourism operators, often miss. Through the launch of Jurni Gems, we would like to shine the spotlight on these attractions and establishments.”

To nominate a tourism gem that is currently active in the travel industry in the country, write a motivation letter, in 500 words or less, about why the tourism attraction stands out and upload at least one picture.

The winner will receive either a professional photoshoot or website valued at R5,000 and an opportunity to be featured on the Jurni blog, other local and international publications.

Nominations open until Monday, September 2, 2019, after which the public will be asked to vote. The winner will be announced on World Tourism Day on September 27.

Visit co.za/jurnigem for more information.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

